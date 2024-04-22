Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $48,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.34 during midday trading on Friday. 2,947,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

