Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

