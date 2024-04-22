Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.76 million.

Calix Stock Up 1.0 %

Calix stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. Calix has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

