Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Purchases $56,250.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy acquired 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDZI opened at $2.25 on Monday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,579.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 237.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,448 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

