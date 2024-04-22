Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Purchases $56,250.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy acquired 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CDZI opened at $2.25 on Monday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,579.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
