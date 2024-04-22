Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.10.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.37. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

