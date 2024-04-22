Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.88-$5.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.56-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.