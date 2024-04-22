Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

