Burt Wealth Advisors Has $5.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 749,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.96. 2,713,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

