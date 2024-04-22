Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

EFAV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,569 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

