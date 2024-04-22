Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

