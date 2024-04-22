Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $93.58

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE:BC opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

