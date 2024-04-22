Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679 in the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.