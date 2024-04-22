Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $77,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 499,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

