Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,517,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

