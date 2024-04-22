BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 286398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
