BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 286398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

