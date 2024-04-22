BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.50

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.46.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
About BlackFinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackFinch Spring VCT
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.