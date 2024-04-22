Bittensor Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $510.16 or 0.00766838 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $47.90 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,636,482 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,633,260. The last known price of Bittensor is 488.25434501 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $27,021,759.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

