Biohaven’s (BHVN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Biohaven Stock Down 7.5 %

Biohaven stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 80.0% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

