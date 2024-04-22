Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYON. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BYON opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

