Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 7.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 30,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 44,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.