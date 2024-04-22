Benchmark Trims Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Target Price to $1.35

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.35 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 20.2 %

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

