Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $627.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

