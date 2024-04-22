Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.67.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

AXSM stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

