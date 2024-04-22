AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,362.00.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoCanada alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,700 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,604.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.2 %

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045. The firm has a market cap of C$577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.