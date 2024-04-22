Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 42,158 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Linde by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $446.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.89 and its 200 day moving average is $418.61.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

