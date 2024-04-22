Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 136,130 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,130 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 337.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

PAYX stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,025. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

