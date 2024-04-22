Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.69 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

