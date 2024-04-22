Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

