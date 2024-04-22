Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 60 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.01 and its 200-day moving average is $312.82. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

