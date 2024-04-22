Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 2,239,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,125,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

