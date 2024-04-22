Arch Resources’ (ARCH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $170.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $163.54.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

