Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $64.45

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

TCBI opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $518,100. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

