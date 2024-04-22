Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $63.25

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.3 %

GFS opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.