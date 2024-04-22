Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $20.17

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 983.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,181 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

