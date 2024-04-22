Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

