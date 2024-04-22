Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $197.33

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.50.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 224,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $189.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.15 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

