Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price at $78.60

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,657. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

