Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

ADI traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,931. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

