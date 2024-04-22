Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLX opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

