Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.410-9.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARE traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,850. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

