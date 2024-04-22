Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of AA stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000.



Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

