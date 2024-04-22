AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:AJB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 303.50 ($3.78). The company had a trading volume of 449,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,158. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). 33.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

