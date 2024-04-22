AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AJB
AJ Bell Trading Up 0.8 %
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
Insider Activity at AJ Bell
In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). 33.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.