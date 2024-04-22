AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,516,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.92 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

