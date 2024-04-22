agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 4.4%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 2,067,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,858,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

agilon health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in agilon health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in agilon health by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

