Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.23.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

