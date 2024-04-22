ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $356,133.21 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $356,133.21 and $1.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,502.50 or 0.99919097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011026 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00103072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.