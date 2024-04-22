5,635 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $18.79. 2,549,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.