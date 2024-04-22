42-coin (42) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,904.09

42-coin (42) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,904.09 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $47,450.54 or 0.71540126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00129252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012248 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

