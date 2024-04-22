284 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,193.17. 3,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,096. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,248.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,049.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

