2,355 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $97.19 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

